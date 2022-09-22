TAMWORTH is back to two river crossings in town after Scott Road reopened about the same time Jewry Street was closed due to flooding.
Tamworth Regional Council confirmed Jewry Street had gone underwater on Thursday afternoon.
It's understood the flow of Goonoo Goonoo Creek is steadying and that allowed Scott Road to reopen.
Calala Lane remains open for now but water is lapping at the edges and spilling onto the roadway, according to locals.
The Peel River continues to rise.
The State Emergency Service (SES) said the minor flood level is expected to be reached later this afternoon, with moderate flooding possible overnight and into Friday morning.
Low laying areas could be affected.
Property owners should move stock to higher ground.
FLOODING has closed Scott Road in Tamworth.
Tamworth Regional Council workers have been closely monitoring the main route but made the call to close the road about 2pm.
Locals reported some vehicles were still going through the water as it began to gush over the bridge on Scott Road earlier this afternoon, but the road closed signs have since gone up.
Bridge Street and Jewry Street remain open for those wanting to cross to the other side of town.
Water is lapping at the edges of Calala Lane, and that route has the potential to be blocked by floodwater soon.
Council is keeping a close eye on it.
Access to Calala via O'Briens Lane is impossible due to water inundation.
Wallabadah Road in the Liverpool Plains Shire has reopened, along with the highway between Gunnedah and Quirindi.
THE KAMILAROI Highway between Quirindi and Gunnedah has been reopened after flooding earlier today.
Several roads across the Gunnedah shire, Tamworth area and Liverpool Plains remain closed.
The sun has come out in Tamworth but the river level is still rising, with minor flooding expected today and moderate flooding possible later today and into Friday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM).
TAMWORTH council has warned it is constantly monitoring Calala Lane as floodwaters continue to rise.
The road - which is currently the only access route to Calala - remains open but council workers are monitoring it closely just in case the water rises later this afternoon.
O'Briens Lane has already been closed due to flooding.
Goonoo Goonoo Creek is raging, as are the Peel and Namoi rivers, after heavy rain in the catchments.
Rushers Creek Road has been added to the list of those that are closed due to water inundation in the Tamworth area.
MORE ROADS have been closed in the Tamworth area amid relentless rain.
Goonan Street, O'Briens Lane, Kia Ora Lane, Duri-Dungowan Road and William Street in Barraba have been added to the list of no-go areas as Tamworth Regional Council inspections continue.
Moonbi Gap Road, Daruka Road, Davidsons Lane, Whitehouse Lane, Warral Road, Wallamore Road and Burgmanns Lane remain closed.
Grain Valley Road has been added to the list of roads that are closed in the Gunnedah shire.
The Bureau of Meteorology is still predicting a flood height of 7.3m for Gunnedah today, however local SES Gunnedah volunteers and management are planning for heights above this.
Flood affected residences and businesses have been door knocked over the past two days and many of these have been sand-bagged ahead of the renewed river rises, an SES spokesperson said.
Gunnedah volunteers will be patrolling in the community and inspecting river heights.
Flood warnings remain in place for Tamworth and Gunnedah.
SEVERAL roads across the region have already gone under water this morning after heavy rain overnight.
Tamworth Regional Council staff were out doing assessments on Thursday morning but confirmed a list had already been blocked to traffic as floodwaters rise.
People cannot drive on Moonbi Gap Road, Daruka Road, Davidsons Lane, Whitehouse Lane, Warral Road, Wallamore Road and Burgmanns Lane.
The Peel River was raging on Thursday morning after rain fell on already soaking wet catchments.
Emergency services, including the State Emergency Service (SES), have been out sandbagging as locals brace for more flooding. Out-of-area crews have come to the region to assist.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has updated a flood warning for the Peel River in Tamworth early on Thursday morning.
The river is expected to reach the minor flood level of 3m later this morning, and further rises to the moderate flood level of 4.2m are possible by the afternoon, if the rain holds up.
More than 38mm of rain has fallen on Tamworth in the last 24 hours, and close to 50mm has soaked Gunnedah since 9am yesterday, according to the BoM.
A moderate flood of more than 5m swept through Tamworth late last week, leaving main roads like Calala Lane and Scott Road under water, and causing some cars, properties and sporting fields to flood.
A major flood only peaked in Gunnedah in recent days, damaging properties and homes, but the town has been warned to brace for more.
The BoM said the Namoi River at Gunnedah is likely to reach the minor flood level of 7.3m during Friday with forecast rain. Further rises are possible.
The Gunnedah SES unit has been busy helping people prepare and said on Wednesday the service expected a similar level of flooding to the one that hit Gunnedah last weekend.
"Further moderate-to-heavy rainfall is forecast through the Peel and Namoi catchments for the remainder of Thursday," the BoM warning said.
"The situation is being closely monitored and revised predictions will be provided if necessary."
The Kamilaroi Highway is closed between Gunnedah and Quirindi due to flooding.
Motorists can use Oxley Highway and New England Highway to travel between Gunnedah and Willow Tree via Tamworth. This diversion is suitable for all vehicles.
Road closures in the Liverpool Plains area include Coonabarabran Road, Gap Road, Russell Street in Quirindi, Pollocks Lane, Yorks Road, Rowntrees Lane and Warrah Ridge Road.
Wallabadah Road is now closed due to a flooded causeway at Castle Mountain. Signs are being placed at the Russell Street intersection and in Wallabadah.
Liverpool Plains Shire Council has run out of road closed signs - if barrier boards are across the road it means the road is closed. Please do not ignore them and do not drive through floodwater.
Dozens of roads are closed in the Gunnedah shire.
The Namoi River at Narrabri peaked overnight Tuesday into Wednesday due to rainfall from last week.
Minor flooding at Boggabri is expected over the weekend.
The flood peak is now approaching Wee Waa where major flooding is currently occurring. The SES said low-lying areas are set to be affected and access routes.
The Kamilaroi Highway is closed between Spring Plains Road near Narrabri and Doreen Lane at Merah North.
Several other local roads are already closed, more information is on the Narrabri Shire Council website.
Locals have been reminded to never enter or drive through floodwaters. Dozens of drivers have already had to be rescued in the past week.
Unnecessary travel should be avoided where possible.
What you need to do in a flood:
The SES can be reached on 132500, or in life-threatening situations, call triple zero.
