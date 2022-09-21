The Northern Daily Leader
Exclusive

'Unsung heroes' need a rest: Friends of Nioka care group kicks off campaign for new Tamworth palliative respite unit

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
September 21 2022 - 7:00pm
Friends of Nioka vice president Bryan Singh knows how hard it can be for the small army of people taking care of their dying family members in Tamworth. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Tamworth palliative care advocacy group Friends of Nioka has kicked off a campaign for a new respite service to aid Tamworth's Tamworth "unsung heroes".

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

