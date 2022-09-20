The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Police compile evidence in cases of Jayelem Cutmore, Jermaine Sands and Zali May Judy Lake, accused of involvement in South Tamworth home invasion

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated September 20 2022 - 9:59pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

EVIDENCE has been compiled against three people allegedly involved in a violent South Tamworth home invasion where a gun was fired.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.