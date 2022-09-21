The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Cowgirls forward Karen Porter retires in blaze of glory

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated September 21 2022 - 5:39am, first published 5:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Video:: he Cowgirls and Bearettes do battle

It's a wonderful moment frozen in time in Karen Porter's mind.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.