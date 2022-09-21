It's a wonderful moment frozen in time in Karen Porter's mind.
As the Tamworth High Indigenous-support teacher circumnavigated Dungowan Recreation Reserve - the crowd's applause lapping her and her teammates following the Cowgirls' grand final win - this modest women walked tall.
Porter's two tries propelled the Cowgirls to a 12-10 golden-point win over the Bearettes. It also earned her the player of the match award, in what was her last game.
At age 46, Porter's profound two-season league tag adventure came to an end in stirring fashion.
Sharing the moment with her were her sons, Sam and Cooper, her husband, Steve, the Cowgirls assistant coach, and her stepdaughter, Phoebe, the Cowgirls' five-eighth.
"For my whole life," Porter said of her remembrance of Saturday's grand final. "It's a family affair."
Porter agreed that her farewell game could not have been scripted better.
"But it's all the team," she said. "The girls were just amazing."
Fighting back tears, the forward also said: "They're just a great bunch of girls."
It was Phoebe's decision to join Dungowan last season that prompted Porter - an oztag veteran - to also sign with the club.
And it was the COVID-induced cancellation of last season's Group 4 competitions, just before the finals, that prompted Porter to play on.
"So, I thought, I'll have to go one more year and try and get a grand final win, which we did. It's amazing."
My legs just haven't got any more in them.- Karen Porter
Porter reckons she got out while the going was good.
"I'm too old," she said, adding: "My legs just haven't got any more in them."
"I don't get many [tries] these days; the legs are a bit slow," she added.
Porter hails from Wauchope, but has resided in the North West for more than 20 years. She lives on about 2.4 hectares at Loomerah.
One of her Tamworth High colleagues is Bears lynchpin Steph Halpin.
"So there will be a bit of banter when we get back [to school]," Porter said.
Porter may have hung up the boots, but she won't be a stranger at the Cowboys. Sam and Cooper play for the club.
"And we're coming through the juniors with our boys," she said of her and Steve. "So we'll be involved in the club for many, many years."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
