Jada Taylor's dream year will reach a dizzying new high on Sunday when the teen makes her highly anticipated NRLW debut.
The Tamworth product, who turned 19 last month, will play fullback for the first-placed Roosters against the fifth-placed Titans in a final round clash at Central Coast Stadium.
She has replaced NRLW veteran Samantha Bremner, who has been named as a reserve. The undefeated Roosters have already qualified for the finals.
"It's a bit exciting, and a little bit daunting," Taylor said of the milestone match. "But I'm ready and can't wait for it."
Taylor said her NRLW experience had been "even more" special than she had expected.
"Being so young, I didn't really know if I was gonna debut this year, or I'd have to wait a little bit longer," she said, adding that she is "excited" and "very grateful".
Taylor's elevation to the pinnacle of women's rugby league comes after she announced herself nationally in spectacular fashion in June: a 109m solo try playing for NSW against Queensland in an under-19 State of Origin clash.
That effort - in which she displayed arresting footwork and speed during a Channel Nine primetime telecast - came soon after her instrumental role in the Roosters' under-19 Tarsha Gale Cup premiership success.
The try - which has been viewed more than 15 million times online - was the highlight of a two-try, player of the match performance, and was bookended by her signing her first NRLW contract.
Taylor's breathtaking year also included her being added to Rugby Australia's No 2 sevens squad. Later, she trained with the national sevens side.
"It's been an absolutely unreal year," she said, adding that she did not "expect any of it".
"I've said this word so much, especially throughout the last year, but I'm just so grateful; so grateful that everything's fallen into place and I've been able to take it with two hands."
To put Taylor's achievements into perspective, last year she returned to Tamworth from boarding school in Sydney, due to COVID, and played league tag for the Dungowan Cowgirls. The side was coached by her father, Luke.
On Saturday, the Cowgirls will play the Bearettes in the grand final at Dungowan - on the same day Taylor's father will coach the Cowboys in the first-grade grand final against the Bears at the same ground.
The Cowboys' No 1 is Taylor's elder brother, Trent.
Cowgirls player-coach Brianna Trickett said of Taylor: "I'm sure we'll all be supporting her in some way on Sunday."
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
