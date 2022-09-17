There was something in the air at Dungowan today, as the third straight grand final produced a back-and-forth clash with another nailbiting finish.
The Moree Boars and Dungowan Cowboys faced off in a bid to claim the Group 4 reserve grade premiership.
After an extremely competitive outing, the Boars got the job done 22-18, but it wasn't without a trial.
They got proceedings underway with a try in the fourth minute to fullback Jake Tighe.
That 6-0 lead didn't stand unchallenged for long as Dungowan five-eighth Patrick Strong shot out the short side from the scrum and crossed, but could not convert the try.
Jamal Woodbridge and Strong each crossed once more to put the Cowboys up 14-6.
With the crowd at their back and a handy eight-point lead, it looked as though the Cowboys were preparing to run away with the match and put Moree's premiership hopes to rest.
But 10 minutes before half time, Boars five-eighth Willie Hammond darted over the line to reduce the deficit to just two points, where it stayed until the break.
Moree hooker Justin Smith then snatched the lead shortly after half time, and a subsequent try to Josh Girard seven minutes later put the Boars up by eight points.
The sudden reversal of fortunes for the Cowboys left local supporters stunned, but Dale Wood revived the hosts' hopes with a try to Dungowan in the 48th minute.
In incredibly windy conditions, 22-18 remained the scored until full time as the Boars claimed an incredible come-from-behind win against the hometown hopefuls.
"It was a tough game, we had to play a bit of catch-up footy," Moree captain William Hammond said.
"Holding the ball [was the key]. Starving them of the ball, it was a tough game."
The win was bigger than just a premiership victory. After returning to the Group 4 competition, it was proof to the team, the club, and the town of Moree that the Boars belong.
"It means a lot to the club, with everyone supporting us," Hammond said.
