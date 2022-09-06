As the region's best high school athletes were preparing to lace up the spikes in Sydney this week, primary athletes from across the region were descending on Tamworth for the North West carnival.
In drizzling conditions on Friday, they put their best foot forward as they looked to run, jump and throw their way onto the team to compete at the state championships next month.
The first three placegetters in each event will now go on to represent the zone at the state carnival in Sydney on October 19 and 20.
The state secondary championships, meanwhile get underway on Wednesday.
To be held at the Sydney Olympic Park Athletics Centre, the carnival will run through to Friday.
North West will send a 180+-strong contingent, comprising athletes from Armidale Secondary College, Barraba Central, Baradine Central, Bingara Central, Coolah Central, Coonabarabran High, Coonamble High, Farrer, Glen Innes High, Gunnedah High, Guyra Central, Inverell High, Macintyre High, Manilla Central, Moree Secondary College, Narrabri High, Oxley High, Peel High, Quirindi High, Tamworth High, Tenterfield High, Uralla Central, Walcha Central, Warialda High and Wee Waa High.
