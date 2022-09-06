North Companions White got a surprise silverware bonus to go with their final round victory over Oxley Vale Attunga Red at Scully Park on Saturday.
With the 3-nil win they also claimed the inaugural Optus Cup.
The Cup was contested as part of Oxley Vale Attunga's Beyond Blue Charity Day, which also saw the Mushies and Tamworth FC Premier Division sides play for the Steve James Memorial Shield.
Held in memory of the former Mushie and premiership-winning reserve grade player, who tragically took his own life, the annual event supports Beyond Blue and has been running for about 10 years.
Mushies president Fiona O'Keefe said the inclusion of the Optus Cup for the women was a great opportunity to "showcase the value of men and women in sport and help raise awareness around mental health".
The club's major sponsor, Optus Territory Manager, Northern NSW Chris Simon said they were proud to support the first Optus Cup.
"It's great to be part of shining a light on the growing competitive women's league in Tamworth, a step forward for women in sport across Australia," he said.
Not in the finals mix, Companions assistant coach Dave Palmer said it was a good way to finish off the season and send off a couple of their stalwarts.
"We're losing Ellen Carter and Sami Wilkie, that was their last game and they wanted to have a good win," he said.
Both have been part of the side since 2018, and were among their goalscorers.
Kalie Sproates netted the other.
Playing her first season of women's, she was their second top goalscorer for the season, behind Wilkie.
"She's really come along over the season," Palmer said.
Sproates is one of a number of exciting young prospects.
"We've got a few young juniors come through," he noted.
"They've really stood up this year and come a long way."
He said the final three goal margin wasn't really an accurate reflection of the game.
It was "a good tussle" and only really in the second half that they got on top with their passing.
"We just wanted to get a good win and enjoy it together," Palmer said.
The long-time men's player has been assisting head coach Pat Warren with the two women's sides.
The other side - the Black- finished fourth and will take on Kootingal Purple in the minor semi-final this Saturday.
"We're looking forward to it," Palmer said.
"They're a pretty good opposition.
"They're going to be tough. They really play well together.
"We've got nullify that and stick to our structure."
OVA White and Tamworth FC will meet in the major semi in in a final round rematch, the Mushies claiming a hard fought 2-1 win to secure the minor premiership.
The Premier Division men meanwhile put the exclamation point on their third straight minor premiership season with 6-goal whitewash of FC to keep hold of the shield.
