Soccer: North Companions White claim inaugural Optus Cup with final round win over Oxley Vale Attunga Red

By Samantha Newsam
September 6 2022 - 3:00am
North Companions White finished off their season in winning style claiming the inaugural Optus Cup with a 3-nil win over Oxley Vale Red on Saturday.

North Companions White got a surprise silverware bonus to go with their final round victory over Oxley Vale Attunga Red at Scully Park on Saturday.

