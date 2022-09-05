The Northern Daily Leader

NERU preliminary finals: Tamworth set up showdown with minor premiers for second grade spoils with 19-10 win over Glen Innes

SN
By Samantha Newsam
September 5 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Allan's boot played a big part in Tamworth's preliminary final win over Glen Innes. Picture by Ellen Dunger

It was touch and go at one stage that they would even make the finals, and then they were minutes away from being knocked out in the minor semi-final, but Tamworth will have the chance to make it back-to-back New England second grade premierships this Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.