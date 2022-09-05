The Northern Daily Leader

CNRU major semi-finals: Phoebe McLoughlin's four try effort propels Pirates to 24-10 win over Narrabri

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated September 5 2022 - 7:10am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erika Maslen was one of Pirates' best in their major semi-final win over Narrabri on Saturday.

Pirates women's coach Anthony Barbara said they will "look at a few different things" over the next couple of weeks but don't need to "change too much" as they eye their first Central North women's premiership.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.