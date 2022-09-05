Pirates women's coach Anthony Barbara said they will "look at a few different things" over the next couple of weeks but don't need to "change too much" as they eye their first Central North women's premiership.
They are the first team through to the finale after toughing out a 24-10 major semi-final win over Narrabri in the wet at Gunnedah on Saturday.
"We'll just keep building on what we've worked on all year and just have a good game plan going into the next game," Barbara said, adding that hopefully they'll "have a dry track".
It was pretty miserable conditions.
Phoebe McLoughlin starred with four tries as they debunked the perception that they are "just a quick team that likes to run around teams".
The conditions meant that had to play a lot tighter game than the attacking style they usually like to.
"Obviously the weather probably didn't suit us and weren't the conditions we were hoping for. But I think they played really well," Barbara said.
"I thought they adapted well to the conditions."
Their defence was for him a real highlight, and one of the things that set the platform for the win.
"I thought we really defended well and put a lot of pressure on them," he said.
"I think our defence probably leaked a few points for them just through the sheer pressure that we applied through line speed and just working hard and getting off the line."
They forced a few errors, which they then capitalised on.
Something else they spoke about before the game was playing a territory game.
"So if we're in our 22, we'll look to kick and turn them around and put some pressure on them trying and make them work back," Barbara said.
"And they did."
"There was one point in the game where Erica (Maslen) kicked from the 22 and we had a really good chase and Ty (Tyanna Kerr) she kicked it, and kicked it so we went pretty much from their tryline to our tryline through a kick."
Unfortunately she just wasn't quite able to finish off.
He thought Maslen, Molly Cullen and Leilani Tevaga were great for them up front.
"They really set a good platform with their scrummaging and their defense and when they carried they carried strong so they really put us on the front foot when we when we did get some opportunity to attack," he said.
Their work opened it up for the likes of McLoughlin.
"Obviously she was outstanding again," he said.
"She's one of those players that can just read it so well and knows where to be at the right place at the right time."
"She's a freak of an athlete too, she's got great speed and great step."
He thought Liliana Reardon also had a really good game.
Narrabri will now take on Gunnedah for the remaining grand final spot.
PIRATES 24 (P. Mcloughlin (4) tries, E Maslen 2cons) d NARRABRI 10 (T. Gale, S. McFarland tries)
