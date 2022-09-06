The Northern Daily Leader

Group 4 finals: Moree grab first spot in second grade grand final with 30-12 win over North Tamworth

By Geoff Newling
Updated September 6 2022 - 3:26am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moree second grade coach Marshall Barker, here in action for the Boars first grade side on Saturday, said he "couldn't fault anyone" after they won their way through to the grand final. Picture by Gareth Gardner

A sparkling opening 15 minutes in their major semi-final paved the way for Moree to win through to the Group 4 second grade grand final.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.