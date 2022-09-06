A sparkling opening 15 minutes in their major semi-final paved the way for Moree to win through to the Group 4 second grade grand final.
The Boars were able to score in what was virtually their first attacking raid inside the North Tamworth quarter, James Duncan diving over in the corner.
Kaedyn Smith then scored to make it 10-nil before a brilliant wide pass from Shannon Hippi enabled Conor Ryan to dive over for a 14-nil lead after 15 minutes.
They then widened that to 30-6 in the second half before prevailing 30-12.
Moree coach Marshall Barker thought all the Boars played well and their start was enormous.
"We did start well, can't fault anyone," he told G4 Media.
Prop Jason Humphries, lock William Hammond and Shannon Hippi were outstanding. Hammond moved from halfback to lock for the game and made plenty or breaks.
Norths tried hard but couldn't build pressure.
"It was one of those days," Norths captain-coach Jay Graham told G4 Media.
"It was a big game for us but we didn't play to our potential. We'll get back to training this weeknd do what we do well."
Second rower Josh Sweeny and prop Ethan Pallott were outstanding for the Bears.
They will play Dungowan after a late Pat Strong try earned the Cowboys a thrilling win over Kootingal in Saturday's minor semi-final.
The two sides were locked at 20-all when Cowboy hooker Brad Brooks stole the ball off a Kootingal rival just a few metres out from the Rooster tryline.
A few tackles later and a wide pass found Strong in open country and he raced 15m to score the match-winning try.
"It was tough in the wet," Dungowan coach Corey Ridley told G4 Media.
"When you get conditions like that the game plan goes out the window.
"The boys dug deep today. Full credit to Kooty too. They were massive, they wanted to win. If we play like that again we'll be in a bit of trouble."
Dungowan had started well and led 14-nil at one stage and then 20-8.
However they almost stuffed up their match when they received a penalty within easy kicking range.
That would have given them a 14-point lead.
Instead Kootingal forced a mistake from the tap and then changed the game when prop Sam Molyneaux crashed over and Deacon Tait levelled the game when he intercepted and ran 80m to score.
Dion Campbell converted both tries and it was 20-all with six and half minutes left.
Unfortunately for the Roosters they couldn't continue that momentum and it was Strong and the Cowboys who grabbed the late advantage.
Kootingal coach Luke Austin admitted "we had our chances".
"It was a great effort," he said.
"We've had a great year though. Had a few injuries."
He thought Campbell was outstanding along with Lachlan Faint while Adam Murphy made some aggressive runs and tackles.
Major semi-final: MOREE 30 (James Duncan 2, Conor Ryan 2, Kaedyn Smith, Luke Raveneau tries, Wyatt Roberts 2, Shannon Hippi gls) d NORTH TAMWORTH 12 (Hayden Cox, Lachlan Etheridge tries, Luke Fisher 2gls).
Minor semi-final: DUNGOWAN 24 (Zane Woods, Kavetani Vakacegu, Jamal Woodbridge, Dylan Larkin, Pat Strong tries, Brodie Heron 2gls) d KOOTINGAL 20 (Deacon Tait 2, Brad Vidler, Sam Molyneux tries, Dion Campbell 2gls).
