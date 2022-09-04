The Barbarians have booked a re-match with St Albert's College for Saturday's New England Rugby Union first grade decider.
In bleak conditions, the Baa Baas kicked their way to a 21-13 preliminary final triumph against the Armidale Blues.
It was the Blues who put first points when skipper Jack Grant found space to dive over the try-line eight minutes into the match.
Eight minutes later Baa Baas' winger Jayden Smith made his way over in the corner to level things up.
The Blues' number eight Tom Morgan claimed the ball from a lineout and went over for his side's second and they held a 13-5 advantage at the break.
But the second stanza was all the Baa Baas.
Nick Kirk scored less than 10 minutes in with Eddie Pitt adding the extras.
Then the Blues gave away repeat penalties in kicking distance for the Baa Baas and Pitt made no mistakes adding nine extra points.
They kept the Blues score-less throughout the final 40 minutes to snag the win and grand final spot 21-13.
Coach Brad Hague was ecstatic with the result.
"It is unreal," he said.
"The boys have dug so deep.
"We lost two of our most experienced players at half-time and they have had to play bigger minutes than they were meant to."
Hague lauded the efforts of the side's kickers.
"The boots from our back three really outshone them and it really showed," he said.
It is what you have got to do with wet weather footy.
The students took the trophy home with a 27-16 victory.
Hague believes it will be a different result.
"Deja vu but it is a bit different this time around," he said.
"We have got the old heads there to keep these boys calm and a few fellas have been here before so we will do it all again and hopefully get away with it."
The Baa Baas were pipped by Albies in the major semi-final last Saturday but held the lead at different points throughout the game which gives them confidence going into the decider.
"We know they are beatable and we know we can beat them," Hague said.
"We have showed we can and we will show them next week."
Full preliminary finals results:
First grade
Baa Baas 1st Grade 21 (Tries: J. Smith, N. Kirk Conversions: E. Pitt Penalty Goals: E. Pitt (3)) Def Armidale Blues 1st Grade 13 (Tries: J. Grant, T. Morgan Penalty Goals: L. Donnelly)
Second grade
Glen Innes 2nd Grade 10 (Tries: T. Adamson Conversions: S. Evans Penalty Goals: S. Evans) Def By Tamworth 2nd Grade 19 (Tries: M. Pearce Conversions: L. Allan Penalty Goals: L. Allan (4))
Third grade
New England Rugby 3rd Grade 2022
Tenterfield 3rd Grade 22 (Tries: K. Hope, I. Jones, M. Bertalli, J. Phipps Conversions: A. Holiss) Def Armidale Blues 3rd Grade 0
Women's 10s
Baa Baas Women's 10s 17 (Tries: S. Gordon-briggs (2), C. Ford Conversions: S. Gordon-briggs) Def Glen Innes Women's 10's 12 (Tries: S. Byrne, M. Fryer Conversions: A. Tunamena)
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
