The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Tamworth council to spend half-a-million on rent for Leader building for 70 staff after Ray Walsh House closed

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated September 6 2022 - 7:15am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renting three storeys of the Northern Daily Leader building for council staff will cost Tamworth ratepayers more than half a million dollars. Picture by Peter Hardin

Renting three storeys of the old Northern Daily Leader building for council staff will cost Tamworth ratepayers more than half a million dollars.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.