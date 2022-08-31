From Tap Pack to 2340 Big Band, the Capitol has it all in September

2340 Big Band Rock The Classics - Back to the 80s
We all loved the hits of the 80s and this Saturday 3 September is your chance to relive those wonderful times! 2340 Big Band with their resident vocalists Kate Armstrong and Brad Gill plus the talented, Sally-Anne Whitten, Rae Moody and Elly Davies will take you on a journey back to the 80s to once again enjoy all the hits and get all 'the feels'. Starting at 7.30pm in the Capitol Theatre you'll recognise every song and probably know most of the words!
'I'm So Excited' that you will have 'The Time of Your Life' with a 'Never Ending Story' in the 'Love Shack' dancing like you are in 'Flashdance' then 'Walk This Way' to a 'Freeway To Love' dressed like a 'Material Girl' looking for 'Higher Love'. 'Don't Stop Believing' that the 'Wind Beneath My Wings' will keep you 'Walking On Sunshine' whilst you forget all your 'Bad Habits' and smell 'The Rose'.
Musical Director Tim Godden will lead the Band for this fun, retro eighties mix. Be sure to get your tickets soon for this stellar evening.
The Tap Pack
The Tap Pack is a high energy, tap comedy show inspired by the infamous "Rat Pack" which included the famous talents of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jnr. With dazzling performances on stage, dressed in slick suits and equipped with sharp wit, The Tap Pack is a modern twist on the classic Rat Pack. They infuse tap dance with swing music and witty banter. The Tap Pack is a taste of a new, highly entertaining act featuring some of Australia's finest tap dancing performers tapping up a storm. With credits on stage, film and television and with over 20 musical theatre productions between them, The Tap Pack is pure entertainment.
At the Capitol Theatre on Thursday 8 September at 7.30pm, this is one show you don't want to miss seeing.
For these shows and many others that are on sale you can book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au in the box office at the Capitol Theatre or over the phone on 67675200
