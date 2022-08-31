From Tap Pack to 2340 Big Band, the Capitol has it all in September

We all loved the hits of the 80s and this Saturday 3 September is your chance to relive those wonderful times! 2340 Big Band with their resident vocalists Kate Armstrong and Brad Gill plus the talented, Sally-Anne Whitten, Rae Moody and Elly Davies will take you on a journey back to the 80s to once again enjoy all the hits and get all 'the feels'. Starting at 7.30pm in the Capitol Theatre you'll recognise every song and probably know most of the words!