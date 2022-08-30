AN ELDERLY man has been taken to hospital after two vehicles collided in Tamworth's industrial area on Tuesday.
Emergency services rushed to reports of a two-car crash on Showground Road in Taminda about 3:30pm.
A spokesperson from Ambulance NSW said one road crew responded to calls for help.
A man, believed to be aged in his 70s, was treated at the scene for injuries he suffered in the crash.
Paramedics confirmed he was conscious and breathing at the time.
He was taken to Tamworth hospital for further treatment.
It was the second crash within the hour ambulance crews were called to in the region.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
