The Northern Daily Leader

Boomers trade skills with Braves ahead of Monday's clash against Iran

AP
By Anthony Pinda
August 29 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Kay shares a few pointers with local Bendigo player Dash Daniels ahead of the Boomers clash with Iran in Bendigo on Monday night. Picture by Noni Hyett

Nick Kay says seeing his Olympic bronze medal hanging up brings back "plenty of fond memories".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.