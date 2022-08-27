The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

CNRU minor semi-finals: Pirates beat Inverell 35-14 in minor semi-final

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated August 27 2022 - 12:44pm, first published 7:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The dream is still alive...

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.