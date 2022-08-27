The dream is still alive...
A history-making fifth straight Central North premiership remains within Pirates' reach after they again rose to the finals occasion, defeating Inverell 35-14 in Saturday's minor semi-final to move a game away from what would be a fifth successive grand final and their 12th in 14 years.
It was a lot closer contest than the final scoreline indicates.
The Highlanders were right in it until about 12 to go when, after a moment of magic from Nick McCrohan, the backrower getting over the ball and earning the penalty with the home side hot on their line, the Highlanders defence stood off five-eighth Jayden Kitchener-Waters and he took full advantage.
It was a momentum turner.
Instead of potentially 21-all, it made the score, with the conversion, 28-14, and was a deflating blow for the Highlanders. They had been enjoying some good territory and really asking some questions of the Pirates defence.
It also got Pirates' tails up and, for good measure, captain courageous Conrad Starr worked a wrap around play with Tim Collins a few minutes later to give him a double in what was his 200th game for the club and seal it for them.
"It was a good tough battle," Starr said.
"We always knew it was going to be hard coming here to Inverell, they really put it to us last time we were here and got the win, and we knew we would have to be on our game to come away with the victory."
Determined not to let the Highlanders "get away" on them as they had last time, he said their attitude was a lot "better from the start".
They had all the attack and territory in the first 20 minutes and were up 14-nil. They probably should have been up by a bit more but missed a couple of chances.
But, the Highlanders hadn't made their first final in around a decade by yielding, and after producing some valiant defence, finally got a chance in their half and made the most of it, winger Jack Bennett scoring in the corner to close the gap to a converted try with 15 to play in the first half.
The momentum seemed to swing slightly after that, and the Highlanders missed a late long range penalty that would have got them within four at half-time.
Even still it set it up for a big second half with the season for one of the sides, over.
Starr reached out over the line to give Pirates a bit more breathing room eight minutes in. But on the back of a run of penalties, the Highlanders struck back, half-back Pulu Maea catching Pirates out from a penalty quick-tap to again make it a seven point game, which it stayed until McCrohan's big play.
Pirates co-coach Mick Squires was effusive in his praise for their best and fairest last season. After playing in the second row in recent weeks he was back where he belongs in the backrow.
"He does things that forwards just shouldn't be able to do.
"That catch off the kick-off and that 50-20, it just makes him such an x-factor," he said.
"I also thought that he really dug in there."
Starr was also immense for them as was Damian Reti in the centres. He really set the tone early for them with his carries, he said.
Squires also made mention of birthday boy Andy Wynne and prop Michael Purtle. He had to play the full 80 minutes with Andrew Collins going off with a heel injury after 14 minutes.
He conceded they have "got a little but to work on" but thought overall they played well.
"We thought we won the game where we always talked about winning it, bigger pack, a bit more dominant set piece," he said, adding of the set pieces, that they allowed them "to play some really good front foot footy".
It was a day of upsets with the side that finished fourth winning in all three games.
Matthew Pfingst's 67th minute try saw Barraba/Gwydir overcome Gunnedah 17-14 in second grade while the Red Devils blew Quirindi away 62-15 in the women's 10s.
