A TAMWORTH man accused of robbing a coffee shop and a pizza store at gunpoint is working on entry to a rehabilitation facility before trying to get out of jail.
Tamworth Local Court heard Corey James Hall was "midway" through his application to the Maayu Mali drug and alcohol centre in Moree when his case was called for a bail review on Monday.
Legal Aid defence solicitor Patricia Simpson asked the court to hold off for a couple of days.
"I do believe we will be in a position to apply for bail," she said.
Magistrate Julie Soars said the bail review could be withdrawn and a new one lodged if it was going to drag out.
"If he's not ready for his bail application ... he should file a bail review when he's ready," she said.
Ms Simpson told the court she was happy to do that but said she was "very certain" they would hear back from the rehabilitation centre soon.
The case was adjourned to later this week.
Ms Soars told the 27-year-old what was happening when he appeared via video link from Tamworth Correctional Centre.
"Okay, thank you," Hall replied.
Police are compiling evidence against Hall in connection to two armed robberies at Tamworth businesses.
Hall has been behind bars since his arrest at a Denne Street home - when a firearm and clothing were also seized - on August 3.
The raid came in the hours after emergency services were called to Coffee Run in West Tamworth.
Hall is accused of smashing his way into the Bridge Street store about 5:30am before threatening an employee at gunpoint for cash.
The 40-year-old man working the early morning shift at the coffee shop was hospitalised with shock.
Hall has not had to enter pleas to two charges of robbery armed with a dangerous weapon.
The second count relates to a further allegation that Hall was the gunman that held up Domino's Pizza on Phillip Street on June 14.
Additional charges were levelled at him including stealing and driving a car; and not keeping a prohibited firearm safely.
He has separate matters before the courts.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
