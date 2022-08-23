The Northern Daily Leader
Corey James Hall to apply for rehabilitation bail, accused of West Tamworth Coffee Run, Domino's gunpoint robberies

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated August 23 2022 - 7:20am, first published 7:15am
A TAMWORTH man accused of robbing a coffee shop and a pizza store at gunpoint is working on entry to a rehabilitation facility before trying to get out of jail.

Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

