The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth community group 'kept in dark' on UNE campus project, Mitch Hanlon said

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated August 17 2022 - 8:24am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Community and university leaders broke ground on the new Tamworth UNE campus in March, but design work has yet to begin. Picture by Gareth Gardner, file

The group representing the Tamworth community to the University of New England's planned new second campus project, has been kept in the dark on the multi-million dollar scheme.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.