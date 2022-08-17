Apprentice jockey Elissa Meredith has been released from John Hunter Hospital at Newcastle - more than a month after suffering serious head injuries from a horror race fall at Gunnedah.
In the latest update on Meredith's condition, Racing NSW said the young Dubbo-based hoop had left hospital for the first time.
"She was reunited with her dog Frankie for the special occasion and is now heading to Ryde Rehabilitation Centre in patient transport," Racing NSW said on Monday.
"Elissa continues to make positive progress each day."
The latest update followed last week's announcement that Meredith had been transferred to the rehabilitation ward at John Hunter Hospital after making "positive progress".
On July 4, Meredith was riding the Clint Lundholm-trained Starlink when the horse fell in race five at Gunnedah.
She was placed in an induced coma at hospital.
Dubbo-based Llundholm began a fundraiser to assist his apprentice in her recovery, while a GoFundMe page set up for Meredith had raised $37,500.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
