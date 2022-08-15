This week, six local boxers - four of whom who have never fought before - will jet off to Queensland.
Advertisement
Next week, they could potentially return as Golden Gloves champions.
At least, that's what One2Boxing owner and coach, Jamie Carroll, believes.
As he and his students ready for their departure to the Golden Gloves competition in Brisbane this Wednesday, Carroll is firmly of the opinion that they have the talent and preparation to come away with titles.
"We're going up there with six real chances of coming home with the goodies," he said.
"I'm confident with the work they've put in. We don't know anything [about their opponents] ... but they've put the work in."
Jesse Taylor, Malachi Towns, Cody Vitaloni, Rohan Martin, Sienna Carroll, and Sebastian Rogers will represent Tamworth at the competition.
Sienna and Sebastian are the two youngest, at 11 and 10 years of age respectively.
Both were shy and economical with their words when speaking to the Leader, but each looked forward to the same aspect of their upcoming trip:
"Hitting somebody."
"I'm gonna put them down," Sienna added.
Just a few years older than Sienna and Sebastian is Martin, who cuts a hulking figure at 15.
Standing over six feet tall and fighting in the 80 kilogram division, there are not many teenagers who match Martin's build. He will have just one fight this week, but he believes that works in his favour.
"It's a little bit easier because I know I've just got that one fight, so I can put all my effort into that fight," Martin said.
"I can just focus on the one opponent and go for it. I'm pretty confident coming in to the fight."
Taylor has arguably the biggest task ahead of him, slated to fight the one opponent who has any kind of reputation - Elvis Opetaia.
Advertisement
For those unfamiliar with the world of boxing, Elvis is the younger brother of cruiserweight world champion Jai Opetaia. But his name has no bearing on Taylor's approach to the fight.
"It doesn't bother me that much," Taylor said.
"I've recently dropped down a division in weight, in the last two months I've dropped about seven or eight kilos.
"I'm probably a little bit quicker on the feet, I move a bit better and feel better at this weight. That's given me more confidence in myself."
With five fights under his belt, Towns is the most experienced of the local fighters traveling to Brisbane. After a narrow loss in a short-notice fight last month, and a bout of COVID a few weeks ago, he is fully recovered and eager to make the most of a proper training camp.
"I feel more confident, you get more confident with each fight you go into," Towns said.
Advertisement
"I feel confident in my coach, what I've been able to do in sparring. My preparation for this fight, that's where my confidence comes from."
At 60 kilograms, Vitaloni is the smallest of the adult fighters from the local team, but he possesses more power than his size might suggest.
He did not have much to say about his upcoming fights, but for a warning to his opponents.
"I'm feeling good. I just want to get in there and take some heads off," Vitaloni said with a wry grin.
The competition will run from this Thursday, August 18, through to Sunday, August 21.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.