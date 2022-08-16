After three years of almost complete dominance, there was a sense of poetic irony about how the Gunnedah Bulldogs women secured the minor premiership on Saturday in their nearest brush with defeat to date.
Advertisement
Since the AFL North West women's competition began in 2020, the Bulldogs have lost just one game - their first, on July 18 of that year against the Tamworth Swans.
Since then, their only non-victory came earlier this year, in a drawn match against the Inverell Saints.
And it was in another match against the Saints in which Gunnedah narrowly escaped again, this time with a win.
"I was missing key players again coming into the game," Bulldogs coach Jakob Vearing said.
"I knew it was going to be a similar situation, I just didn't know how it was going to play out."
If anything, it was a much worse situation at Inverell's Varley Oval than the last time the Bulldogs visited. In that game, on July 9, Gunnedah led at half time and were only a point down headed in to the fourth quarter.
Last weekend, Gunnedah trailed from the outset as the Saints got the better of the wet conditions.
"My girls have never had any sort of experience with wet weather football, we don't really train in wet weather," Vearing said.
Inverell's familiarity with the wet played to their advantage early, and their three-point lead after the first quarter was stretched to 11 points by half time.
That deficit was the catalyst for a major tactical change in the second half.
"The girls just kind of clicked with wet weather football," Vearing said.
"We've got a pretty high disposal efficiency side, there's some really good hand and foot users, but I think they realised that they can't be cute any more and just had to get it forward.
"We just opened up with our legs and I think Inverell really struggled to catch us in full flight."
The Bulldogs gradually drew the score back over the last two quarters, but more impressively, restricted the Saints to just one point in that time en route to their 3.7.25 to 3.4.22 win.
There were a number of standouts on the field for Gunnedah, but with two goals and impressive commitment around the ball, Katrina Rekunow's performance caught the coach's eye.
"It was one of the most comprehensive games that I have seen all year," Vearing said.
Advertisement
"She was pretty much in the majority of contests at all times, she was below knee level with first, second, and third efforts, just absolutely relentless.
"To see her impact the scoreboard like she did, it was totally comprehensive and really exciting to see."
With one round remaining in the season, the Bulldogs cannot be dislodged from the top of the ladder and will finish as minor premiers.
Their final round game will take place on Saturday against the Tamworth Kangaroos in Gunnedah.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.