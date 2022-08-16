The Northern Daily Leader

AFL: Gunnedah Bulldogs secure AFL North West women's minor premiership

By Zac Lowe
Updated August 16 2022 - 2:44am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Rekunow (seen here in round four) starred for the Bulldogs with her "comprehensive" effort on Saturday. Picture by Zac Lowe.

After three years of almost complete dominance, there was a sense of poetic irony about how the Gunnedah Bulldogs women secured the minor premiership on Saturday in their nearest brush with defeat to date.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.