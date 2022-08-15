The Northern Daily Leader

Racing: Tamworth's Sue Grills runs three placegetters in Scone

By Zac Lowe
August 15 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ridden by Kody Nestory, Anubis (seen here winning in Tamworth last month) claimed another win for Sue Grills in Scone on Monday. Picture by Bradley Photos.

Out of three horses in total, Sue Grills ran two relative unknowns today in Scone.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.