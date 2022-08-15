The Northern Daily Leader

Central North regular season set for blockbuster finale

By Samantha Newsam
August 15 2022 - 8:00pm
It's all to play for for Inverell, Pirates and Narrabri in this weekend's final round.

Gunnedah will host the Central North major semi-final but their opponents, where the minor semi-final is played and who features in it is still to be decided.

