Gunnedah will host the Central North major semi-final but their opponents, where the minor semi-final is played and who features in it is still to be decided.
While the four is settled, the final positions are far from.
All that is certain is that the Red Devils will finish on top, their 46-17 win over Walcha on Saturday giving them an unassailable eight point buffer over Narrabri with one round remaining.
In what will be a perfect entree to the finals the two are set to meet in a blockbuster final round clash at Dangar Park.
It will be all on the line for the Blue Boars with Inverell breathing down their neck and a chance to swoop in and claim second spot.
After accounting for Scone 36-nil on Saturday the Highlanders head into the final round only three points adrift in third and have, on paper anyway, the easier of the two assignments hosting sixth-placed Quirindi.
They will though carry an air of caution with the Lions coming off a 29-21 upset win over Moree and beating them in the corresponding game last season.
They also know they could miss out on hosting a final all together.
Should they lose, Pirates could leapfrog them with a win over the Brumbies. They are only two points behind.
Thanks to their upset win over the Red Devils two weeks ago, the defending premiers can conceivably finish as high as second. If they win with a bonus point, and the Blue Boars and Highlanders both lose and the Blue Boars don't pick up a point they would supplant them by virtue of having had more wins.
Both currently have nine.
Under the competition by-laws in the event of two teams finishing on equal points, the team with the most wins 'will be declared the highest-placed team'.
Pirates co-coach Mick Squires believes that scenario is probably a bit unrealistic. He said they are preparing to have to travel to either Narrabri or Inverell in the first week of the finals and have "to win three away from home to win five-in-a-row".
The women's 10s is a bit more clear cut with the only possible change from how things currently stand Quirindi finishing third. They are four points behind Gunnedah but will pick up points for the bye while the Red Devils face a Narrabri side that thumped them 89-7 on Saturday.
Pirates are the minor premiers, wrapping up top spot with 70-nil win over Barraba/Gwydir. Quirindi meanwhile beat Scone 30-10.
In second grade Barraba/Gwydir are a chance to sneak into fourth. Three points behind Narrabri, If they beat Walcha and the Blue Boars go down to Gunnedah they can jump ahead of them.
Moree will finish top, Pirates second and the Red Devils third.
TABLES:
First grade: Gunnedah 78, Narrabri 70, Inverell 67, Pirates 65, Moree 55, Quirindi 41 Walcha 33, Scone 24.
Women's 10s: Pirates 80, Narrabri 72, Gunnedah 54, Quirindi 50, Scone 42, Barraba/Gwydir 40
Second grade: Moree 74, Pirates 73, Gunnedah 63, Narrabri 51, Barraba/Gwydir 48, Inverell 43, Quirindi 43, Scone 29, Walcha 11.
