First it was the juniors, now a host of Central North and New England senior talent it set to don NSW Country colours.
Seven players have been selected in the Cockatoos and Corellas sides to contest the Australian Rugby Championships in Adelaide from September 28-October 4.
Pirates' prop Andrew Collins will pack down for the Cockatoos, while club-mates Rosie Ferguson and Erika Maslen, St Albert's pair Tahlia Morgan and Charlotte Goldman and Barbarians' Skye Gordon-Briggs and Lekah Mohena will play for the Corellas.
The sides were finalised following a training camp in Sydney earlier this month.
Collins played with the Cockatoos in 2018, and prior to that had a campaign with the Country Eagles, and said he was "pretty stoked to be back in there (Country environment)".
Especially after missing out on the initial training squad, the Central North co-captain getting the call-up about a week later.
He was though "gutted" for Kookaburras team-mate Tim McDermott with the Gunnedah second rower unable to press his case after testing positive to COVID the day before the training day and being unable to attend.
Collins is looking forward to what will be a true tournament test with four tough back-to-back games.
Before that though he hopes he has another premiership to win. After having the bye on Saturday, Pirates host Scone in the final round this Saturday, before a probable elimination semi-final the following weekend against either Narrabri or Inverell.
