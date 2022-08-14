The Northern Daily Leader

Rugby Union: Central North and New England talent selected in NSW Cockatoos and Corellas squads for Australian Rugby Championships

Central North women's captain Rosie Ferguson is one of several players to have been selected to play for Country later in the year.

First it was the juniors, now a host of Central North and New England senior talent it set to don NSW Country colours.

