Brett Kimmorley has revealed a powerful family connection to Tamworth ahead of Wests Tigers' clash against Cronulla at Scully Park on Saturday night.
Des Kimmorley, the father of the Tigers' interim coach, was captain-coach of West Tamworth in 1974.
Advertisement
His son brought up that fact during a Friday press conference at Scully Park, where his father led West Tamworth to a premiership 48 years ago.
Kimmorley said Scully Park was "a pretty special place" to him because of his father's association with the ground.
Adding to the Kimmorley family's connection to Tamworth, the rookie head coach's elder brother Craig was born there in 1974.
"So, I get to be coach of the Wests Tigers playing at this field," Kimmorley said. "So, as a family, it's a pretty proud moment."
Kimmorley - who played 307 NRL games as a halfback and also played numerous times for Australia and NSW - succeeded Michael Maguire as Tigers coach when he was sacked in June.
Saturday's match will be Kimmorley's ninth in charge of the team, who will be coached by Tim Sheens next year.
Read also:
"I love it," Kimmorley said of his first NRL head coaching role.
"Obviously, it was something I wanted to do when I retired. I went down some paths of doing that, and then life changed a little and [I] got out of footy for a while."
"I definitely wanna have a go at trying to coach now," he added.
Under Kimmorley, Wests Tigers have one win. He said the 15th-placed side had "prepared well" for Saturday's clash against the fourth-placed Sharks.
"This stadium, a full house, will be a really good atmosphere," he said. "So, hopefully, it will be a really good game of footy."
Des partnered original rugby league Immortal Bob Fulton in the centres for NSW in two games in 1971.
Speaking from the home his shares with his wife, Pat, at Budgewoi on the Central Coast, he said his son coaching at Scully Park was "quite a coincidence".
Advertisement
Des only spent the one year in Tamworth, after relocating there from Newcastle, where he played first grade for Lakes United and Wests. He never played in Sydney.
"I don't think I was all that appreciated," he said of his stint at West Tamworth.
"I, admittedly, hadn't coached before I went there. And I don't think I was all that effective, although we did win the competition."
It was the side's sixth premiership in nine years. Des replaced former Balmain star Billy Bischoff as coach.
"It was pretty hard coming up to his standards," he said.
Des reinjured his knee while at West Tamworth and never played again.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.