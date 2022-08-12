The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Brett Kimmorley's father, Des, coached West Tamworth in 1974

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated August 12 2022 - 11:16am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brett Kimmorley poses at Scully Park, where his father coached 48 years ago. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Brett Kimmorley has revealed a powerful family connection to Tamworth ahead of Wests Tigers' clash against Cronulla at Scully Park on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.