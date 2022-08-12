The late rugby league great Paul Green was "a really good man" who will be "dearly missed", Cronulla coach Craig Fitzgibbon has said.
Speaking in Tamworth ahead of the Sharks' clash against Wests Tigers at Scully Park on Saturday night, Fitzgibbon described the sudden death of his former Sydney Roosters teammate as "shocking".
Fitzgibbon - who was an assistant coach with Green under Trent Robinson at the Roosters - spent time with Green at the Sharks' Old Boys Day last Saturday.
Green - who played 162 NRL games and also played for Queensland and Australia - won the Rothmans Medal in 1995 while at Cronulla.
Fitzgibbon said: "It's been difficult for everyone who knew Greeny well and spent a lot of time with him.
"And, definitely, [I will] cherish the hour or so after the game the other night [Saturday], sharing his company again."
Fitzgibbon said it was a "difficult" time for the rugby league community.
"It's a huge loss. And obviously, again, most importantly for his family," he said.
"But for the rugby league community, he'll be dearly missed."

