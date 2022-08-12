The Northern Inland Cup has been played and won, now the main prize returns to focus.
After a few weeks hiatus, the Premier Division competition will - weather dependent - kick back into action on Saturday.
Friday night's Division 3 and 4 games were called off with the fields to be reassessed for Saturday's games.
The draw is headlined by a rematch between Cup final combatants Oxley Vale Attunga and North Companions.
After conceding a late goal to go down in what was a thrilling contest, Companions coach Andrew Mahony is keen to see whether his young squad can put into practice some of their learnings from that game.
"Things like game management and understanding the ebs and flows of a game," he said.
"Sometimes you do have to defend with a bit more vigour, and you just can't attack, attack, attack."
Especially with younger players it can be a bit of a transition; going from being one of the better players in their side to senior football.
"It's about weathering the storm," Mahony said.
"You'll always have an opportunity to score."
He said there is a bit of a sense of resetting - "mindset and physically" - with their last competition game over a month ago (the last Premier Division round was July 9).
Only able to select one squad for the Cup, it has meant some players won't have played for four weeks. On the other hand it has given a few of their injured players some to recover.
Jack Stanton is one who has benefitted from a bit of a lay-off. He is set to make his return on Saturday.
In the other games Kootingal clash with Tamworth FC and Souths United meet Hillvue.
