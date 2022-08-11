It's no secret Guyra's junior rugby league players are among the best in the region but it was once again confirmed with another grand final win on Wednesday.
The Guyra Central School under 16 rugby league team were crowned state small schools champions at the championships in Bathurst with a 30-20 triumph over Cootamundra.
It wasn't the first time the core of the squad has tasted grand final success in Bathurst.
In 2019, they lifted the under 13 trophy with a 40-10 win over Junee.
The experienced trio of Brodie Campbell, Archie Dowden and Oscar Atkin, led the way with the younger Rave Brazier backing them up.
They were joined by a host of younger players who stepped up to the occasion.
"There's some good players in there," water runner and bus driver Adrian Cameron said.
"The core of the side have played Northern Tigers and all their rep footy together pretty much right through the junior footy so that core has been there.
"Everyone played really good, even the kids who haven't played a lot of footy.
"It was a credit to them because they had a couple of younger kids in there.
"Young Darcy Heagney, Harry Purvis, they are only in year eight. They definitely held their own.
"Young Cooper Brennan, he did some pretty good runs when he came on."
Cootamundra were the first to score but then Guyra hit back and piled on points to lead 22-4.
Dowden - who eventually earned man-of-the-match - and Atkin bagged a brace each with Rave Brazier and Jason Mowbray scoring one try each.
At one stage, Cameron said onlookers "got a little bit nervous" with Cootamundra clawing back to within one converted try at 26-20.
But Mowbray sealed the win in the final minute with his try.
Cameron believes it was their early defence which set the win up.
"They dominated the first-half and Cootamundra made it into our half maybe twice and scored once," he said.
"They just defended really well.
"There's a few kids that haven't played a lot of footy either, they either joined the team or played a bit of a school footy or something like that.
"They blended in pretty well, everyone played pretty good but that core group dominated it.
"Everyone did their part."
Adding to the enormity of the win was the fact the Guyra team had the furthest to travel.
"We had to travel seven hours to get there, we travelled the furthest out of any of the sides that were playing," Cameron said.
"There were teams from Newcastle playing in different divisions, Cootamundra only travelled three hours.
"It was a fairly big toll on the boys to travel all that way and then rock up and play the next morning."
But you definitely can't take anything away from the gritty group of young footballers who brought the trophy back to Guyra.
"It is a great effort and everyone was pretty pumped and proud and the boys celebrated pretty hard in changerooms," Cameron said.
"The school is pretty proud and the town is too.
"It is a big effort for a little town."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
