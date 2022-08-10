Josh Hazlewood has married his high school sweetheart on a picturesque estate in the Hunter Valley, with the Test quick's elder brother describing the big day as "really special".
Hazlewood wed Cherina Murphy-Christian on Wednesday last week, in what Aaron Hazlewood said was a "small, sort of low-key wedding" attended by family and close friends including the likeable star's Bendemeer-based parents, Trevor and Anne.
Advertisement
Oxley High schoolmates of Hazlewood mingled with cricket internationals such Australian captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head.
Read also:
Tamworth-based Aaron, who is also a fast bowler, and one of Hazlewood's schoolmates were members of the wedding party.
"The weather was great - couldn't have got a better day," Aaron said.
"It was really good to see him finally tie the knot to his high school sweetheart," he added.
The three-day event - which Aaron described as "well-planned" - included a round at the Cypress Lakes Golf and Country Club the day before the wedding.
"That also was a really good day ... It just added to how good a week it really was," he said.
A family lunch was held the day after the nuptials.
It couldn't have worked out any better.- Aaron Hazlewood
Aaron said the three days "couldn't have worked out any better".
"Everything went to plan. It was a really special couple of days."
He continued: "We planned a few other things in and around it [the wedding].
"It's not very often everyone gets together in the same place, so we try to make the most of it when we can."
The Bendemeer-raised gun and Murphy-Christian were in the same year at Oxley High.
"She's been part of the family for a long time," Aaron said.
Advertisement
The Sydney-based couple had delayed their honeymoon, he also said, adding: "But I'm sure they'll plan something down the track a bit further when they've got some spare time."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.