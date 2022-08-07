The Moree Boars mauled the Dungowan Cowboys in a dominant first half to set up a 42-22 win at Boughton Oval.
The Boars took control in the first 40 minutes, and while the Cowboys showed some ticker to fight back in the second half, the damage was done.
"We gave them way too much ball," Dungowan co-coach Luke Taylor said.
"We gave them enough ball in that first half to win three games. They well and truly won it in that first half and we got what we deserved. We lacked enthusiasm."
Injured Moree captain-coach Ben Williams described Sunday's triumph as "a real good win".
"We did throw it around and did to them what they did to us over there [Dungowan]," he said. "We blew them off the paddock in that first half, might have been 26-6 at half-time."
Six of the seven Moree backs scored tries, with winger Jovan Raveneau crossing for a double.
Boars halfback Jamie Sampson was outstanding.
Fourth-placed Moree's win cemented them a berth in the semi-finals, while Dungowan remained in second place.
