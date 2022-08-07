The Northern Daily Leader

Moree Boars beats Dungowan Cowboys 42-22

By Geoff Newling
Updated August 7 2022 - 9:45am, first published 9:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cowboys coach Luke Taylor says his charges "lacked enthusiasm" against the Boars.

The Moree Boars mauled the Dungowan Cowboys in a dominant first half to set up a 42-22 win at Boughton Oval.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.