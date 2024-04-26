Photos: Youngsters get in the groove ahead of season kick-off at holiday camp

Budding soccer players took the chance to brush up on their skills ahead of the upcoming season at a camp in Tamworth this week.
The three-day Northwest Holiday Football Camp was a popular option for some holiday fun with just shy of 100 youngsters lacing up their boots.
Running for three hours of a morning from Monday, April 22 through to Wednesday April 24, camp coordinator Toby McVey said they had 95 participants, which, he added, "was really good".
It made for one of the biggest pre-season camps they've had, with camps held during the term 1, term 2 and term 3 holidays.
On the back of the Matildas' historic World Cup run, seeing a very strong turnout of girls at the last camp they held - they accounted for around 30 per cent of the 120 campers - McVey said it was good too see good numbers of girls again.
He said around probably 80 percent of the participants had been to one of the camps, or played soccer, before and were using it to get ready for the season, which starts this coming Saturday (May 4).
"We still had quite a few trying out football for the first time," he said.
"Nearly every Tamworth club had players there. We also had kids from Quirindi and Gunnedah."
Covering everything, from the basics like passing, shooting, and dribbling through to more advanced skills, McVey said while there is a focus on skill development, it's more about just the kids "getting out of the house during the school holidays".
