Steven Chung's profound relationship with the region has deepened after he sparkled at the Tamworth Running Festival.
The Newcastle-based junior doctor - who attended the University of New England before doing a placement at Tamworth Hospital - produced an arresting display of endurance in winning the half marathon and then the 10km and 5km races.
It's the first time the 25-year-old has won the event's Triple Threat, after first attempting it last year - when he won the half marathon and finished third in both the 10km and 5km.
It was his third Tamworth Running Festival and his third victory in the half marathon at the event, which was held for the 49th consecutive year and attracted more than 300 competitors.
The Sydney-raised marathon runner first contested the festival in 2019, when he did his placement at Tamworth Hospital.
"There's a lot of memories associated with this place," Chung said of Tamworth after winning the half marathon early Sunday morning.
"Lots of fond memories, lots of familiar faces, which I really love coming back to see every year," he added.
Chung clocked 1hr 18min and 28sec for the 21km half-marathon journey, to edge Trent Irwin by 10 seconds. Stephen Akers was third in 1:20.21.
Chung had more cherished memories of Tamworth when he backed up quickly to win the 10km in 36min 58sec, with David Macpherson 11 seconds in arears. Josh Mcrae was third in 38:21.
After another short break, Chung captured the 5km in 16:35. Lachlan Cook and Evan Morrison came second and third, respectively, in 17:06 and 19:16.
"Exactly what I was hoping for today," Chung said of winning the Triple Threat. "And I'm really happy that it worked out."
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
