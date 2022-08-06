A BRAND new hospital might be on the way but staff retention is still a topic of concern.
Gunnedah's PaediatRic And Maternity Support (PRAMS) group has launched a new fundraising focus to attract and accommodate health workers.
The 'Home While I'm Here' project is aiming to raise money to revamp the existing old nurses quarters to provide a comfortable place to stay.
PRAMS chair Alex Howarth, said with the hospital redevelopment underway the group was searching for a new way to have a meaningful impact in the community.
""We know that having a comfortable and relaxing place to stay makes a huge difference to workers wellbeing and that is the driving idea behind the project," she said.
"We believe this will make Gunnedah Health Service a more attractive workspace for those visiting medical staff that are important to delivery of service in Gunnedah."
The quarters can sleep up to four heath care workers with the initiative including upgrading the beds and linen as well as purchasing new common area furniture and furnishings and minor building, painting and landscaping.
Committee member Amber Donoghue said apart from providing a comfortable place to stay, staff retention was the main aim of the project.
"We're hoping this may even generate some conversations among health care workers that Gunnedah is the place to be and a fabulous place to visit and work," she said.
Children and grandchildren of committee members have also played their part after participating in an anonymous colouring in competition to design the logo for the project.
Eight-year-old Annabelle Mitchell won the competition with a drawing of a vibrant home, which the committee felt encapsulated what PRAMS was hoping to create.
Despite her young age, Annabelle is well aware of the importance of health workers in the community.
"If there's an emergency and we don't have enough doctors, people could die, it is serious," she said.
"Thank you doctors and nurses for visiting Gunnedah. I don't know what we'd do without you."
A golf day will be held on September 25 at the Gunnedah Golf Club to raise money for the accommodation upgrades.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
