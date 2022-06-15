Mitch Henderson shivered in shorts on a frosty afternoon at Dungowan.
For someone so adept at making the right decision on the footy field, he failed miserably to adequately protect himself from the elements.
Luckily, the former Cowboy was provided with a blanket while watching his former club dismantle the Magpies at Dungowan Recreation Reserve on Saturday.
Henderson, whose family run a small cattle property at Dungowan, returned to Newcastle after the long-weekend break.
He has been named as a reserve for the second-placed Knights' Jersey Flegg clash against the Raiders in Canberra on Saturday.
Having just turned 19, his participation in the under-21 competition, after playing five-eighth for the Knights' under-19 SG Ball Cup side this year, is a continuation of a trajectory that he hopes will take him to the NRL.
He featured in an NRL preseason trial for Newcastle this year.
Since the conclusion of the Knights' SG Ball season, following a semi-finals loss to Penrith on April 23, Henderson was named at five-eighth for three Jersey Flegg matches.
He said he had also been used at hooker off the bench in some matches, describing the move as Knights coach Luke Vella "trying different things".
"The pace is good [compared to SG Ball]," Henderson said of Jersey Flegg. "It's just bigger bodies, more contact; way more physical."
Henderson was in Newcastle for his birthday on June 7. He expected to celebrate the milestone with family and friends last weekend.
The former Country under-18 player said it was "really nice to come home".
"I've enjoyed it. It's good to see all the family and friends again - get back to the country."
Henderson moved to Newcastle after finishing year 12 at Farrer last November.
He is contracted at the Knights until the end of next season.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
