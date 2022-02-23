news, latest-news,

The countdown to the "best experience" of Mitch Henderson's rugby league career began 24 hours before he played for the Knights in a trial against the Bulldogs on Monday night. Early Sunday evening, the 18-year-old Farrer alumnus received a phone call advising him that he would be on the bench for the match. Late in the game at Newcastle's McDonald Jones Stadium, and with family and friends in the stands, Henderson ran on for what was his first taste of NRL-level action. The experience was "awesome", the playmaker said, adding: "It was pretty nuts. Read also: "Even though it was a trial, it felt pretty real ... It was a pretty big crowd, so it was pretty surreal." Newcastle fielded a strong side for the match, which finished in a 16-16 draw. The game was "ridiculously fast", Henderson said, adding that it took him "a while to get to bed" when he received the selection phone call on Sunday night. He continued: "I was happy with how I went; I didn't do anything wrong. I did my job for the team. So I was just happy with that." Henderson's brief cameo among elite company had made him "want it more" in terms of becoming an NRL player. "It's that exciting, and I loved every minute of it," he said, adding that he played 12 minutes. Henderson's father, Peter, and his younger brother, Charlie, a member of Newcastle's Harold Matthews Cup squad, were at the game. Also looking on were a number of Henderson's friends from back home and from Newcastle. "There were heaps of people there," he said. "So I had really good support. I've got a good bunch [of supporters]." Henderson's family live on a small cattle property at Dungowan. He relocated to Newcastle immediately after finishing high school in late November. After training with the Knights' NRL squad in the off-season, he has been playing five-eighth for the Knights' SG Ball Cup side, who have won their opening three games. Only a select few of Newcastle's SG Ball players trained with the NRL squad in the off-season. "It was great; nothing better," Henderson said of the experience. "I learned that much out of it. And it's helped me a lot with how I'm playing SG Ball. I'm loving it." Henderson is in the second year of his current three-year Newcastle deal. He played in the Knights side who won the Harold Matthew Cup in 2019. Last year, he starred for the Greater Northern Tigers as they made the Laurie Daley Cup final. He was subsequently named in the NSW Country under-18 side. Henderson recently landed a job providing support to disadvantaged youths, such as picking them up at school or taking them to a movie. He is also studying to become a PE teacher, at the University of Newcastle. The teen, who turns 19 this year, is "loving" his Newcastle adventure. "I feel at home already. Like, the beach is awesome. Just living the life - it's good."

