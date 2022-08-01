DOZENS of trees have been cut down in Tamworth after council said they needed replacing.
Only thick stumps remain after the poplars, which lined Gipps Street and Solander Drive, were chopped by Tamworth Regional Council last week.
The trees lined the edge of one of the sporting fields, and "had reached their end of life", a spokesperson said.
It took crews two weeks to carry out the tree removal, with plans for them to replaced within weeks.
"The trees were cut down over the past two weeks as they had reached end of life, and required replacing," a council spokesperson told the Leader.
"Pear tree saplings will be planted as replacements within the next month."
According to some gardening experts, a poplar tree only has a lifespan of 30 to 50 years.
It's not the first time council has had to lob Lomardy poplars.
In 2019, 20 of them were removed from Ebsworth Street, on the other side of the bridge, after an arborist found they "reached the end of their useful life".
The trees posed a safety hazard, and some had fallen, meaning council had to lop them and replace them with Manchurian Pears.
