The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Tamworth Regional Council chops dozens of poplar trees down in Gipps Street, near sporting field

By Newsroom
Updated August 1 2022 - 7:04am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DOZENS of trees have been cut down in Tamworth after council said they needed replacing.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.