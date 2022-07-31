Teenage bushwalker rescued from a New England national park

An injured young girl was rescued from a New England national park on the weekend, after a large search for the bushwalker which included a helicopter.
The 13-year-old was walking with her parents in the Gibraltar Range National Park, east of Glen Innes, on Sunday afternoon, when she ran into trouble on the bush track.
Advertisement
She walked ahead of her parents, before twisting her ankle, according to a spokesperson for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
READ MORE:
A search was initiated after she used her mobile phone to contact her parents, despite minimal signal in the area.
By 3.15pm that afternoon, the NSW Police, ambulance, SES and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter had been tasked with tracking down the teenager, due to the fading light.
NSW Police and SES ground crews located the young girl and she was able to be walked out to waiting NSW Ambulance Paramedics to receive treatment for her ankle.
The medical helicopter had arrived overhead as the young girl was located and remained overhead until she was safely out of the bush.
The helicopter returned to base on Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.