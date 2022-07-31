The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Teenage bushwalker rescued from Gibraltar Range National Park after search by police, SES, NSW ambulance, Westpac Rescue Helicopter

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated July 31 2022 - 10:42pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teenage bushwalker rescued from a New England national park

An injured young girl was rescued from a New England national park on the weekend, after a large search for the bushwalker which included a helicopter.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.