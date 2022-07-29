Some of the state's best women's masters players are hitting up a storm in Tamworth.
In conjunction with Hockey New England, Tamworth is hosting the Northern Women's Masters State Championships.
Advertisement
The championships were originally set to be held in Taree but were moved due to the condition of the fields following the flooding back in March.
The 40s, 45s and 50s divisions are being played in Tamworth with the 35s, 60s and 65s in Armidale.
READ ALSO:
After games commenced mid-morning Friday, participants are in for a chilly start on Saturday with the action getting underway at 8am.
It's another 8am start on Sunday before the first of the finals at 12pm.
In other hockey news, fresh from winning bronze with the NSW State team at the under-21 Australian Championships in Perth, Hockey New England's Nathan Czinner has been named in the Australian men's side to contest next year's FIH Hockey Indoor World Cup.
Fellow Lion Ben Hanlan was also selected in the side to head to Pretoria, South Africa in February.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.