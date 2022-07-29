The Northern Daily Leader
Photos

Photos as northern state women's masters hockey championships get underway in Tamworth

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated July 29 2022 - 7:00am, first published 5:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Some of the state's best women's masters players are hitting up a storm in Tamworth.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.