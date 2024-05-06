Nationals announce Northern Tablelands candidate for by-election

The NSW Nationals have announced their replacement for Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall following his resignation last month.
Moree solicitor Brendan Moylan, who has a long-record of community service, has been preselected as the NSW Nationals candidate for the Northern Tablelands by-election.
Mr Moylan, who has lived in regional NSW all his life, said stepping up to represent the Northern Tablelands was a good opportunity to give his community a voice in Macquarie Street.
"State government is about service delivery and making sure those of us in the regions get our fair share in Macquarie St," Mr Moylan said.
Mr Moylan, who grew up on the family farm at Gunnedah, finished his law degree at the University in New England in 2003, where he worked in the livestock industry to help pay for his student fees.
"I was going to go home to work on the farm but dad said 'no' and go use my degree," Mr Moylan said.
"So I moved to Moree for two years and have been there ever since."
It is there where he met his wife Cath at a charity ball, and they now have three children Lucy, 12, Rory, 10 and eight-year-old Milly.
Mr Marshall said on the NSW Nationals Facebook page that: "Brendan knows this region, its people, the issues, and the opportunities. I look forward to joining him on the campaign trail."
"Mr Moylan expressed honour at the nomination and looks forward to continuing Adam Marshall's legacy in the region," the Facebook post said.
Mr Marshall, a former Agriculture and Western NSW Minister, is hanging up his hat after 20 years in politics to pursue opportunities in the corporate world and in his own personal life.
He will formally hand his resignation as the Member for Northern Tablelands to the Speaker of the NSW Legislative Assembly on May 13.
