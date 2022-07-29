In the under-18s boys, New England's Stirling Munsie, Eugene Campbell, Fred Kearney and Hayden Schmucher, and Narrabri's Sid Harvey will be hoping to win the Michael Brial Cup. Brial grew up in Narrabri and played juniors for the Kookaburras in the under-14s, under-16s and under-19s, before going on to earn 13 caps for the Wallabies.