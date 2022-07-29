The region's rugby talent will feature prominently on and off the field at Bathurst this weekend when the annual City v Country clash makes a welcome return.
The fixture is a highlight of the junior representative program but has been disrupted by COVID the last two years.
Twenty-four players will don the Country gold as they do battle with their City counterparts from under-14s through to under-18s.
Central North players dominate the under-18 girls side with Leilani Tevaga, Martha Harvey, Brooke McKinnon, Liliana Reardon, Tyanna Kerr, Paige Anderson and Anastasia Martin set to line up against Gunnedah's Eliza O'Donnell, who is now playing for Eastern Suburbs and will pack down for City.
In the under-18s boys, New England's Stirling Munsie, Eugene Campbell, Fred Kearney and Hayden Schmucher, and Narrabri's Sid Harvey will be hoping to win the Michael Brial Cup. Brial grew up in Narrabri and played juniors for the Kookaburras in the under-14s, under-16s and under-19s, before going on to earn 13 caps for the Wallabies.
Emily Dietrich, Amalie Gosper, Regan Simpson, Scarlett Slade and Tomi Gavin will meanwhile lace up the boots for the under-16s girls and Ben Sawyer (all Central North) the boys, New England's Lucas Thorton the under-15 boys, Ella Gleeson and Giann Howard (CN) the under-14s girls, and Wylie Smith (CN) and Ollie Martin and Archie McMaster (NE) the under-14s boys.
They will be competing for the Tim Gavin Shield. The former Wallaby is a familiar face around the northern rugby scene having called Gunnedah home since his retirement, and coached Red Devils junior and senior sides.
The first games kick-off on Sunday at 8.15am.
