First things firsts: Amachai Roberts wants a job.
"I'm available for any positions," said the 19-year-old Tamworthian, who lost his bricklaying gig when his boss moved away.
Advertisement
So what would an employer get by hiring Roberts?
According to his Bears coach Paul Boyce, they would get a "quiet" and "respectful" young man.
"He's a good kid," Boyce said, adding: "He's a pleasure to coach."
Read also:
Since making his first-grade debut in round seven last year, Roberts has become in integral part of North Tamworth's pursuit for a record-extending seventh straight premiership.
Boyce said that once Roberts became more self-confident and understood how good he was, he would "tear this competition apart".
"I think he's very underrated, Amachai," Boyce said. "I think he's one of the best wingers in the comp.
"There's not much of him, but he's lightning quick. He makes really good decisions on the edge - decisions that he commits to."
I think he's got a big future at the Bears, and we're pretty happy to have him.- Paul Boyce
Roberts, Boyce continued, had been "massive" for Norths, who host Dungowan in a top-of-the-table Old Boys Day clash on Saturday.
"Give him an inch and he'll run that mile - he'll score for us," Boyce said. "I think he's got a big future at the Bears, and we're pretty happy to have him."
Robert is a Bears junior and a member of the club's under-18 side who won the 2019 premiership.
For years he watched the Bears' first-graders dominate the competition.
And now that he has made a home for himself in the top grade, he is imbued with a sense of "gratitude".
"You just have to show up to training, do all the fundamentals there, and then show up on the field and do it there," he said, in reference to keeping his top-grade spot.
Advertisement
Add hard worker to his CV.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.