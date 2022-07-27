'I almost walked away': How friendship revived Deb Quick's passion

When Deb Quick got the call letting her know that she had been selected to represent her state, she was elated.
It marked the first time the 59-year-old was named in a NSW team, in a 23-year-long lawn bowls career.
But, were it not for the intervention of her long-time coach and friend, Les Neaves, Quick might never have had the opportunity to even trial for the state side.
Roughly 15 years ago, a mutual friend of Quick's and Neaves' - Darcy Fowler - broke his leg.
"I rang him and said I'll come and see you when I get home from Dubbo, because I was going down there for a tournament," Quick said.
"I got the phone call from Les, and he said [Darcy] passed away, which was tragic. I just couldn't believe it."
Fowler had died from a blood clot, which can often develop as a result of injuries like broken legs which limit the patient's ability to move.
"I just thought at the time that life was just so unfair," Quick said.
"For five years or so, I didn't really care about the game. But Les talked me out of it and said 'You've got to become a team player again'.
"I was very lucky, because I almost walked away from the game."
Thank goodness she didn't, because Quick has had one of the best years of her career in 2022.
She has made the final of the state carnival, the semi-final of the Bowls NSW State Mixed Pairs Championship, attended the Champion of Champions Pairs competition, and made the Bowls NSW Women's State Fours Championship quarter finals.
All that, capped off by a strong performance at the recent state selection trials in Cabramatta, earned Quick a call-up to the over 40s women's state team.
It was certainly a shake-up to the tranquil life she has built in Tamworth since arriving as a 15-year-old from Wollongong.
Employed as an assessor for a registered real estate training agency, Quick works from home and enjoys the time she is able to spend with husband, Ian, their two daughters and three grandchildren.
"They keep us pretty active," Quick said.
"We like to have Sundays as a family day, which is really lovely. We like to get together and spend some time together."
The family time will, however, be paused when Quick sets off for Taren Point in Sydney next month, where the NSW teams will play a three-game test series against Queensland.
"The main aim is to defeat Queensland three-love, that would be awesome," she said.
"I obviously want to play well and enjoy it ... it's a very good side, so I'm looking forward to playing with them and playing with some new people.
"I really can't wait."
