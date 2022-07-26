A STRATEGY aimed at reducing Indigenous inequality will go to a vote tonight, as the local council decides whether it wants to take the lead and help close the gap.
The Closing the Gap Strategy and Implementation Plan was put forward by Tamworth Regional Council's first Indigenous councillor Marc Sutherland, and focuses on five priority areas of reform.
If the motion is successful, it would see TRC be the first local government in the state to create its own formal closing the gap strategy.
Also on the agenda, council will decide whether to drop the hammer on dozens of properties to recover the cost of unpaid rates.
And, in closed council, a decision will be made on whether to proceed with a three-year lease for the old Northern Daily Leader building on Marius Street, as the search for a new home continues after Ray Walsh House asbestos issues.
The meeting is being held at the Lands Building Nemingha Room on Fitzroy Street.
