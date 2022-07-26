The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth Regional Council live blog July 26: Closing the Gap Strategy and three-year lease for the old Leader building

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
Updated July 26 2022 - 8:54am, first published 8:25am
LIVE: The Leader will bring you all the decisions live from tonight's Tamworth Regional Council meeting. Photo: Gareth Gardner, file.

A STRATEGY aimed at reducing Indigenous inequality will go to a vote tonight, as the local council decides whether it wants to take the lead and help close the gap.

Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

