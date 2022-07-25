Dubbo-based apprentice jockey Elissa Meredith has continued to make positive strides in her recovery from a fall at the Gunnedah Racecourse.
Racing NSW announced in an update on Saturday that the 27-year-old "spoke her first words today and her memory is returning".
Meredith is expected to remain at John Hunter Hospital for three more weeks before starting her rehabilitation.
It was the second major update to her progress in three days, after Racing NSW announced last Thursday that she had taken her first steps across her hospital room since the accident.
Meredith's injuries were caused when she fell from Starlink, the three-year-old filly trained by Clint Lundholm, to whom she is indentured.
The accident occurred on July 4, and Lundholm began a GoFundMe page on July 7 to aid Meredith's recovery, which has raised more than $25,000 at the time of writing.
