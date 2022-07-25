Adam Williams produced another golden run to headline the North West teams' efforts at the NSW All Schools Cross Country Championships at Eastern Creek.
Fresh from winning gold at both the Oceania Athletics Championships and NSW Cross Country Championships last month, the Farrer teen was too good for his rivals in the 17-years boys division.
He was the first to finish the 6km event to win both the All Schools and Combined High Schools titles.
Armidale City's Sam Wysel, Coolah Central's Lachlan Cook and Macintyre High's Bella Griffin also ran their way onto the podium.
Wysel won silver in his multi-class event in the primary section and also earned selection in the NSW team to compete at next month's nationals in Adelaide.
Griffin (13) won All Schools bronze and CHS silver in her multi-class event, behind Calrossy's Abbie Peat, while Cook was the second CHS runner home, and fifth overall, in the 16-years boys.
Secondary co-manager Greg Allen said there were "some good satisfying runs" from a number of other runners, and highlighted the courage of Inverell Public's Alice Wall.
She was tripped up at the start of the race and fell, and fractured her arm but went on to finish.
"Nobody knew she'd been injured until she came across the line holding her arm," he said.
With the event not being held for the last two years for many of the, particularly younger, North West contingent it was their first time competing at that level.
Due to all the wet weather around it was also run completely on the bitumen track at the motorsport park, which was different for them. Usually, he said, they use the bitumen for part of the course but it is mostly on the grass around.
