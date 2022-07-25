The Northern Daily Leader

Four North West runners medal at NSW All Schools Cross Country Championships

By Samantha Newsam
Updated July 25 2022 - 6:37am, first published 5:00am
Golden moment: Adam Williams won the 17-years boys event at the NSW All Schools Cross Country Championships. Photo: North West Schools Sports Association Facebook.

Adam Williams produced another golden run to headline the North West teams' efforts at the NSW All Schools Cross Country Championships at Eastern Creek.

