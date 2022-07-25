Glad to be back: Local netball returns to the courts

Gorgeous conditions greeted the 10 Tamworth Swans sides and the rest of the Tamworth Netball Association teams as they took to the courts on Saturday.
The Swans, who wore custom-made bibs for their belated NAIDOC Round, played both indoors and outdoors at the Tamworth Sports Dome and stood out among the hundreds of players in action.
With a wide variety of ages among the athletes, ranging from teenagers to silver-haired veterans, there was clearly a sense of hunger to get back on the courts after three weeks away due to school holidays.
The action was generally fast-paced and high-scoring, which made for highly entertaining viewing for the spectators in attendance.
