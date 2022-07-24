Roosters threaten legal action after 'unfortunate incident'

The Kootingal-Moonbi Rugby League Football Club has issued a stern statement in the aftermath of what it described as an "unfortunate incident" which took place on Saturday evening.
In a post to its Facebook page, the club made what it said will be the "only comment made on this matter".
"An unfortunate incident involving one of our players has occurred at the premises of our major sponsor on Saturday 23rd July following our games against North Tamworth," the club wrote.
In the aftermath, a "confidential disciplinary meeting" was held earlier today to address the incident.
Details of this meeting were leaked, the club alleged, to which it threatened to respond with legal action.
"Unfortunately, our private correspondence has been copied and shared in the public domain," the club said.
"Kootingal-Moonbi RLFC condemns these actions and advise that posting of our private correspondence online will result in vigorous legal action being taken."
The incident followed a frustrating day out for the Roosters, who recorded losses in all four grades on Saturday.
