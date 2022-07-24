'Our boys hung on': Under-manned Swans fend off wayward Saints

Left without their long-time coach and two of their most experienced players, the Swans felt the absence of their core leadership structure on Saturday.
Advertisement
With coach Paul Kelly absent, and playing co-coaches Josh Jones and Jeff Talbot on the sidelines with niggling injuries, captain Adam Cruickshank was the only member of the Swans' usual leadership group left in his standard role.
Opposite the Tamworth outfit was a bloodthirsty Inverell Saints lineup.
The Saints had struggled in previous weeks, with two wins (one by forfeit) and two losses in their last four games.
But the visitors' intent was simple and clear from the outset of the game at No. 1 Oval - tackle hard, kick long, get the ball at any cost.
However, the Swans anticipated Inverell's no-quarters-given mindset, and came prepared to match it.
"They love to be physical, and we made a point of it to return the favour," Talbot said.
"They matched us, and had a lot more scoring shots ... but our boys hung on."
The game was back-and-forth early, but the Swans kicked straighter and managed to build a slim lead at half time.
The Saints managed to control possession of the football in the third quarter, and had a plethora of shots on goal. However, their inaccuracy persisted, and they kicked two goals and four behinds for the term.
In comparison, the Swans only had fleeting opportunities to score, but grabbed ahold of them and kicked three goals and one behind in the same period.
"That third quarter was definitely in their favour," Talbot said.
"They way we came out of our defensive half didn't suit our game style, but you've got to give Inverell credit. They made us play that way."
Missing several of their most experienced heads made life difficult, Talbot conceded, but said it was the strength of their roster that made Tamworth's eventual 12.7.79 to 9.14.68 win possible.
Additionally, he was impressed by the initiative shown by a number of players who stepped up and made their voices heard on field.
"Our captain [Cruickshank] always lead by example, he's always got his head over the footy," Talbot said.
Advertisement
"He's a good talker as well. I think each line made that effort to have some voice, Lachie Bennetts-Inkster at full-back had a really good voice, and Jesse Verdouw as well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.