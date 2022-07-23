The Northern Daily Leader
New Dungowan Dam: Geotechnical investigations under way as NSW Government works towards Environmental Impact Statement

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
July 23 2022 - 11:00pm
MOVEMENT: Geotechnical investigations are under way along Dungowan Dam Road as the NSW Government works towards an Environmental Impact Statement for the project. Photo: File

MOTORISTS are being warned to drive with caution as geotechnical investigations get under way for the new Dungowan Dam.

