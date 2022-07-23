MOTORISTS are being warned to drive with caution as geotechnical investigations get under way for the new Dungowan Dam.
A drilling rig with escort vehicles is moving to and from various sites along Dungowan Dam Road as part of early works to inform the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).
The EIS is due to go on public display before the end of the year, a spokesperson for the Department of Planning and Environment said.
"Geotechnical investigations for the new Dungowan Dam and pipeline project began in 2020 and the latest work would have minimal impact," they said.
"There are no road closures as work is being carried out next to Dungowan Road."
In late August, the department will hold two webinars to provide landholders and residents with a project update including a Q&A session.
"Between January 2020 and the beginning of July this year, we have held 55 community events with approximately 1200 attendees, 96 stakeholder briefings and 388 landholder meetings with 85 per cent of people expressing their support for the dam and pipeline project," the spokesperson said.
A decision on the ownership of the New Dungowan Dam and pipeline is expected to be finalised in August, after Tamworth Regional Council requested it own the pipeline, but that the dam be transferred to Water NSW.
There is no construction date for the $1.3 billion project, as it waits for a funding commitment from the new federal Labor government.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
